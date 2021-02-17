GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the January 14th total of 159,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:GOAC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 159,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,087. GO Acquisition has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $12.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37.

Get GO Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOAC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in GO Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GO Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in GO Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GO Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,414,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in GO Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,076,000. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GO Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GO Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GO Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.