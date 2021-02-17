Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Update

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the January 14th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HERO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 963,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,699. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000.

