Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Trading Up 6.1%

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) was up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.51 and last traded at $36.24. Approximately 556,937 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 422,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

