Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20, Yahoo Finance reports. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

Shares of GOOD stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $19.40. 1,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,182. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $664.80 million, a P/E ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 94.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

