Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings per share of $1.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the lowest is $1.72. Gilead Sciences reported earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $7.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,534 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,699,000 after purchasing an additional 349,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.11. 364,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,291,313. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.17. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

