Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) fell 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $19.07. 5,580,307 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 2,972,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.43 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 84.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth about $136,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

