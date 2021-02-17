Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) fell 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $19.07. 5,580,307 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 2,972,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.
Separately, TheStreet raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.
The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.43 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 84.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth about $136,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILT)
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.
