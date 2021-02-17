Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to report sales of $4.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.25 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $17.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.01 billion to $17.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.60 billion to $17.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

Shares of GPC opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.88.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.