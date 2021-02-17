Genpact Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genpact in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.01.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on G. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

Genpact stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. Genpact has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 953.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Genpact by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 163.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

