Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Shares Up 13.2%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s share price shot up 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.50. 2,352,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,870,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75.

Get Genetic Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENE. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Genetic Technologies in the third quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Genetic Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Genetic Technologies by 109.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.