General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. General Electric reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of GE stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 120,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 39,083 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 292,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 188,982 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 39,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in General Electric by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 119,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in General Electric by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 720,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 75,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

