General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) Short Interest Down 21.9% in January

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 689,600 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 14th total of 882,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,354,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CANN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,000. General Cannabis has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

Get General Cannabis alerts:

About General Cannabis

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Operations Consulting and Products; and Capital Investments and Real Estate.The Operations Consulting and Products segment provides consulting services to the cannabis industry comprising obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and construction, and expansion of existing operations.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for General Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.