General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) Short Interest Down 21.9% in January

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 689,600 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 14th total of 882,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,354,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of CANN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,000. General Cannabis has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.
About General Cannabis
