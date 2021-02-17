General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.96

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.96 and last traded at $38.83, with a volume of 2300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in General American Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 123,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 23.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General American Investors (NYSE:GAM)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

