General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.96

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.96 and last traded at $38.83, with a volume of 2300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.
About General American Investors (NYSE:GAM)
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
