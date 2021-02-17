GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives $91.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDS. HSBC upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,900,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of GDS by 1,895.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,217,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,147 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of GDS by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,231,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,560,000 after acquiring an additional 830,599 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of GDS by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,109,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,601,000 after acquiring an additional 775,707 shares during the period. Finally, Library Research Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $56,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

GDS traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $113.18. 8,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.27 and its 200 day moving average is $89.97. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.21 and a beta of 1.17.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $224.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.74 million. Analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

