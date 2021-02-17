GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 873,600 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the January 14th total of 593,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
GCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.
GCP opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. GCP Applied Technologies has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.92.
GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile
GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.
