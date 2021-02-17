GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 873,600 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the January 14th total of 593,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

GCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

GCP opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. GCP Applied Technologies has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 53,557 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

