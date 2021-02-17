Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,786 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $23,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 278.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

In other news, insider Btr 2020 Gst Trust F/B/O Elisa acquired 7,352 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $408,036.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin sold 83,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $4,647,237.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $100.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.97. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.