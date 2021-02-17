Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in IAA were worth $28,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in IAA by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in IAA during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IAA during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in IAA during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

IAA stock opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.18.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

