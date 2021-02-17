Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,650 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.10% of General Mills worth $37,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills stock opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.15. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

