Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $31.95 Million Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,555 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.17% of AMC Networks worth $31,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the third quarter worth $39,605,000. Cooperman Leon G boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 22.4% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 776,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 141,866 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 31,658 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 6.6% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 511,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 31,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 65,147 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.62.

AMC Networks stock opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

