Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,634,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 328,913 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $19,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541,721 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $79,916,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,310 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,792,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,388,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,861 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

