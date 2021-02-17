Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 813,500 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,180,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 813,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $36,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1,930.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.05.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

