Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 164,500 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,782,436 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 164,500 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $104,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $224.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

