Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggie Capital Group increased its position in Citigroup by 496.0% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $78.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

