Gabelli Funds LLC Has $39.44 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.11% of Xcel Energy worth $39,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.82.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.