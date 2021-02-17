Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 3.81% of Ingles Markets worth $32,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 877.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,250 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ingles Markets by 37.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 175,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ingles Markets by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,171,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,962,000 after purchasing an additional 41,775 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ingles Markets by 51.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 36,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.61. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

