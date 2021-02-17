GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases Shares of 20,200 Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Separately, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

MRACU stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95.

