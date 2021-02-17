GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New $526,000 Investment in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRA. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRA shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CL King upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of GRA stock opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 285.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $64.93.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

