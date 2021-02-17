GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Decreases Stake in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its stake in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,747 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Surgalign were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth $308,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth $169,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth $46,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth $63,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRGA opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.22. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.21.

SRGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

In other Surgalign news, Director Mark Stolper purchased 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 108,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,214.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 808,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,306.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,158,204 shares of company stock worth $1,737,306. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.