GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Decreases Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Boston Partners increased its stake in Hexcel by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,443,000 after purchasing an additional 952,516 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,001,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,438,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 5,574.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after purchasing an additional 614,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hexcel by 246.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 254,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

HXL stock opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $76.40.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

