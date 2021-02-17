G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 175.83 ($2.30).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on shares of G4S plc (GFS.L) in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of LON:GFS traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 268.70 ($3.51). 3,774,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,619,937. G4S plc has a 52 week low of GBX 69.92 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 270.90 ($3.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28. The company has a market cap of £4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 259.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 212.61.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

