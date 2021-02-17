FY2023 EPS Estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo in a report issued on Sunday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.83.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

