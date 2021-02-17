FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issued By Colliers Securities

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Radware in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.69 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $27.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 93.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.82. Radware has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $31.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Radware in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

