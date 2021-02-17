FY2021 EPS Estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Cut by Analyst

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the company will earn $2.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SMFKY opened at $52.09 on Monday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

