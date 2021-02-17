FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Cut by Analyst

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ingevity in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.92 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.93. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.14.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $69.45 on Monday. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $79.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average is $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 208.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.