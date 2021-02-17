FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Macquarie Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the company will earn $5.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MQBKY opened at $113.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.33. Macquarie Group has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $113.83.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital segments.

