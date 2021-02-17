Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BOCOM International assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Futu in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Futu from a c rating to a d- rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

FUTU opened at $191.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.38 and a beta of 1.76. Futu has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $204.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.42.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Futu during the second quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in Futu during the third quarter worth $56,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

