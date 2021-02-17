Furucombo Achieves Market Cap of $18.22 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Furucombo has a market cap of $18.22 million and $1.62 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo token can now be bought for approximately $4.01 or 0.00007855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00059888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.76 or 0.00275728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00078225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00082628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00083370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.11 or 0.00419391 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00180199 BTC.

Furucombo Token Profile

Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 tokens. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

Buying and Selling Furucombo

Furucombo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

