FundX Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

FundX Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,850 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 9.7% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. FundX Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.67% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $23,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWY. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

IWY traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $137.60. 4,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,793. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $139.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.46.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.