FundX Investment Group LLC Purchases 356 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

FundX Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 0.9% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,819,000 after buying an additional 3,942,285 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 429.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 853,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,065,000 after purchasing an additional 691,850 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $28,244,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,655,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,448. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.03. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.