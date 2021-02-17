Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) PT Set at €45.00 by UBS Group

Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.
FPE3 opened at €49.14 ($57.81) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is €47.46 and its 200-day moving average is €44.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 29.96. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €25.56 ($30.07) and a twelve month high of €49.70 ($58.47).
Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile
Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.