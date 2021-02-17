Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) PT Set at €45.00 by UBS Group

Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

FPE3 opened at €49.14 ($57.81) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is €47.46 and its 200-day moving average is €44.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 29.96. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €25.56 ($30.07) and a twelve month high of €49.70 ($58.47).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

