FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Down 35.5% in January

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the January 14th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,487 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 108,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on FS Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

FS Bancorp stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.06. 5,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,660. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average is $48.83. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $250.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $1.07. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.23%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

