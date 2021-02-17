Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.01

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and traded as low as $13.72. Fresnillo shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 56,996 shares trading hands.

FNLPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresnillo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70 and a beta of 0.16.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

