Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE:FMS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.09. 15,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $46.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

