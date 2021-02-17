Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.46%.

FSP stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.12. 2,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,127. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $442.19 million, a P/E ratio of -214.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.