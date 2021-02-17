Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Announces Earnings Results

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%.

FSP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,127. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.50 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Street Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

