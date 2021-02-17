Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Limited (FPP.L) (LON:FPP) Shares Gap Up to $4.00

Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Limited (FPP.L) (LON:FPP) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05), but opened at GBX 4.25 ($0.06). Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Limited (FPP.L) shares last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05), with a volume of 602,612 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.33 million and a PE ratio of -8.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.08.

About Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Limited (FPP.L) (LON:FPP)

Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Limited operates as an investment company. It intends to acquire a technology business in Europe or Asia, with a focus on developing intellectual property that is used in the financial services industry. The company was formerly known as Vale International Group Limited and changed its name to Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Limited in December 2017.

