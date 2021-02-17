FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX.V) (CVE:FPX) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.90

FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX.V) (CVE:FPX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 329387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.98, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.73.

FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX.V) Company Profile (CVE:FPX)

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Decar Project covering an area of approximately 245 square kilometers located in central British Columbia.

