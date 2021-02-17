Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $133.78 on Wednesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $143.29. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.56, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

