Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Update

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the January 14th total of 108,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 374,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,894 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.89% of Forward Industries worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Forward Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 million, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.21. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Forward Industries will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

