Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.73

Shares of Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.73 and traded as high as C$0.84. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 366,710 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$146.34 million and a P/E ratio of -103.75.

Foran Mining Company Profile (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property that comprises 38 claims covering an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

