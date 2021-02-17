Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Cowen

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Shares of FL opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $52.92.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 342,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.16 per share, for a total transaction of $13,082,774.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 13.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,123 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,575 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

